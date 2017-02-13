Feed exhibit features women, international film photography
Women Who Shoot Film, an exhibit which focuses on film photography at Feed Arts and Cultural Center in Kankakee, opened with a public reception Friday night. The group of photographers, who could participate in the show as long as film was used in the process, connected through Facebook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|township government
|33 min
|The Walrus
|6
|More Winning
|34 min
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|35
|How trumps cabinet would look if it was my cabinet
|47 min
|More Whining
|7
|Lisa Roc Jimmy(Jim Bob)Barham
|4 hr
|Lisa in TN
|1
|LW 210 swimsuit lawsuit
|4 hr
|Song remains the ...
|40
|Roadhouse 52
|4 hr
|Song remains the ...
|3
|Flynn talked sanctions with russia
|9 hr
|Mexican For Trump
|5
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC