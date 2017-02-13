Feed exhibit features women, internat...

Feed exhibit features women, international film photography

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Women Who Shoot Film, an exhibit which focuses on film photography at Feed Arts and Cultural Center in Kankakee, opened with a public reception Friday night. The group of photographers, who could participate in the show as long as film was used in the process, connected through Facebook.

