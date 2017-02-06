Edward D. Tipsword
Edward Delbert Tipsword, 85, of St. Anne, IL, passed away Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 at the Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno, IL. Born June 19, 1931 in Griggsville, IL, he was the son of Charles William and Ruby Gladys Tipsword.
