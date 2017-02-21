Chicagoland Speedway, Route 66 Raceway named business of the year
Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway were named the Business of the Year at the 87th Annual Illinois Association for Career & Technical Education Conference in Springfield. For six years, Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway have teamed up with Joliet Township High Schools to provide students with innovative and real-world curricular experiences.
