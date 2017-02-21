Chicagoland Culver's Raise More than ...

Chicagoland Culver's Raise More than $20,000 for JDRF

17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Jamie Villagomez of Carol Stream gladly accepts a donation from Rick Pronschinske of Glendale Heights during the JDRF 'donate and dine' event held at Culver's in Carol Stream on February 16. Villagomez and her husband were on hand for four hours that evening to raise awareness for type 1 diabetes on behalf of their daughter, diagnosed three years ago, when she was three months old.Dave Silbar/SilbarPR More than 30 Chicagoland Culver's helped raise over $20,000 for research into Type 1 Diabetes through a 'donate and dine' fundraiser benefitting JDRF Illinois on February 16. Assisted by local families affected by T1D, who helped serve guests from 4-8 p.m., Culver's found a promising new partner in JDRF, and discovered that many of its own team members, managers and area owners have been living with T1D for many years.

