Agency delays plan for keeping Asian carp from Great Lakes
" Federal officials are delaying a proposal for a new line of defense in the Chicago area to prevent Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had been scheduled to release a draft plan Tuesday for installing new technologies or taking other steps to block the invasive fish's path at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We Need to Keep Beating the Drum
|1 hr
|Big Belly
|3
|Trump Wins Again
|1 hr
|twenty two
|4
|Streit for Mayor
|1 hr
|Truth Be Told
|10
|Lockport political scene
|1 hr
|Jus Sayin
|35
|When will someone shut up that POS Paul Ryan??
|1 hr
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|2
|WhatÂ’s 2017Â’s biggest banking fraud?
|1 hr
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|3
|Searching for integrity in Trumplandia..........
|1 hr
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|3
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC