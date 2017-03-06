Agency delays plan for keeping Asian ...

Agency delays plan for keeping Asian carp from Great Lakes

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Federal officials are delaying a proposal for a new line of defense in the Chicago area to prevent Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had been scheduled to release a draft plan Tuesday for installing new technologies or taking other steps to block the invasive fish's path at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joliet Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
We Need to Keep Beating the Drum 1 hr Big Belly 3
Trump Wins Again 1 hr twenty two 4
Streit for Mayor 1 hr Truth Be Told 10
Lockport political scene 1 hr Jus Sayin 35
When will someone shut up that POS Paul Ryan?? 1 hr MyPantiesMatchMyBra 2
WhatÂ’s 2017Â’s biggest banking fraud? 1 hr MyPantiesMatchMyBra 3
Searching for integrity in Trumplandia.......... 1 hr MyPantiesMatchMyBra 3
See all Joliet Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joliet Forum Now

Joliet Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joliet Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
 

Joliet, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,056 • Total comments across all topics: 279,389,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC