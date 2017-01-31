Search uncovers no remains in Rolling...

Search uncovers no remains in Rolling Meadows cold case

The search for the remains of a missing Rolling Meadows man at a Joliet area house came up empty, but police say they've developed additional leads. Rolling Meadows police on Tuesday said they've concluded their search of a single-story ranch home on Barber Lane just northwest of Joliet in unincorporated Will County that began on Jan. 23. After an extensive search inside the house and backyard by Rolling Meadows police detectives and other law enforcement -- many dressed in protective bodysuits -- human remains were not located, according to a department news release.

