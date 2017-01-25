Possible break in case of Rolling Meadows teen who vanished in 1975
Michael Mansfield of Rolling Meadows went missing from his home in 1975. Police on Wednesday searched a property near Joliet for his remains and other clues to his disappearance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|manhattan hauntings ? ? ? (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Slobs
|5
|Lockport political scene
|1 hr
|Jerry
|5
|America Strong Mad Dog
|2 hr
|America STRONG
|4
|Should we elect new Crest Hill officials (Nov '07)
|2 hr
|ICE
|18
|GAZAL Crest Hill LEBANNON (Mar '16)
|2 hr
|Border Patrol
|9
|Democrats should push for presidential candidat...
|2 hr
|America STRONG
|89
|Do you believe foreigners should hold public of...
|2 hr
|America STRONG
|7
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC