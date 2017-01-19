On the radar: January marks National Radon Action Month
Kevin Knight, an engineer with Kinightic Corp., points to a graph showing radon as the leading cause of home-based fatalities Jan. 9 during a seminar on radon at the Plainfield Public Library. A device used to detect radon sits on a table Jan. 9 during a seminar on the dangers of radon at the Plainfield Public Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lw election
|9 min
|New you
|8
|double dippers
|22 min
|EJCDad
|12
|prologis development
|23 min
|2050 man
|30
|Body Shop and MedSpa
|29 min
|2050 man
|20
|Yup Yup Yup Part - II
|41 min
|EJCDad
|20
|Trump Inauguration Crowds Were Bigger
|9 hr
|Actually
|3
|Am I missing something?
|9 hr
|Actually
|4
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC