Northwestern Professors Teach Inmates at Stateville

Newswise - EVANSTON - A course on mass incarceration, taught by a Northwestern University professor to inmates at Stateville Correctional Center, has turned into an unlikely literary launch pad for the students whose stories were published online by The New Yorker The 15 inmates were taking a class from Jennifer Lackey , the Wayne and Elizabeth Jones Professor of Philosophy and director of Graduate Studies in the a Department of Philosophy in Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences, at the prison in Joliet, Illinois. One of Lackey's guest speakers, author Alex Kotlowitz, gave the inmates an exercise and asked them to write about their cells.

