McHenry County College holding previews for its Trips and Tours Program
CRYSTAL LAKE - The McHenry County College Trips and Tours Program is offering previews on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 for six of its major trips in 2017. This year's trips include journeys to Cape Cod, Canada, Iceland and Europe.
