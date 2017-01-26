McHenry County College holding previe...

McHenry County College holding previews for its Trips and Tours Program

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Northwest Herald

CRYSTAL LAKE - The McHenry County College Trips and Tours Program is offering previews on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 for six of its major trips in 2017. This year's trips include journeys to Cape Cod, Canada, Iceland and Europe.

