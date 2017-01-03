Man Arrested in Shooting of Joliet Man

Monday Jan 2

A 22-year-old Joliet man has been arrested in connection with the December 23rd murder of a Joliet man. Toddrick Pinnick was arrested on Friday in the parking lot of Domino's Pizza, 2405 Caton Farm Road in Crest Hill.

