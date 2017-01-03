Man Arrested in Shooting of Joliet Man
A 22-year-old Joliet man has been arrested in connection with the December 23rd murder of a Joliet man. Toddrick Pinnick was arrested on Friday in the parking lot of Domino's Pizza, 2405 Caton Farm Road in Crest Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mobile boiler at LWC
|3 hr
|Interesting
|68
|Proud of Steve Ballich
|14 hr
|Concerned taxpayers
|52
|Don't Destroy Lockport!
|14 hr
|Chris
|33
|LOUD FAST low flying something something?
|17 hr
|AYLMAO
|1
|Clown Mayor of Lockport (Oct '15)
|20 hr
|Chris
|26
|Body Shop and MedSpa
|22 hr
|NoseGrindStone
|6
|Proof of Russian Hacking
|22 hr
|Rutin Tutin Putin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC