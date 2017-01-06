Little Big Town to Kick Off 2017 Music In Our Schools Tour
The 2017 Music In Our Schools - Music Inspires Tour will visit six schools chosen to be part of the Tour. These schools will receive a $2,500 grant from Give a Note Foundation, which will be matched by the CMA Foundation.
