Joliet police blotter
Customer feedback. Joliet police: Handyman attacked with skillet Felix Sarver, Joliet Herald-News January 6, 2017 JOLIET - Joliet police say a handyman was hit in the head with a cast-iron skillet by a Joliet man apparently upset about the victim's past work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pete Lit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you ever heard the term "Deadbeat Mom"?
|3 min
|Appalled
|51
|Don't Destroy Lockport!
|5 min
|Bannon
|22
|Mexico Cries in Their Taco
|1 hr
|Mrs Campbell
|12
|0 Makes Speech Wearing A medal
|1 hr
|look Down
|12
|Trump's Inauguration......
|1 hr
|Stoner
|8
|This SO should happen!!
|1 hr
|Attagirl
|8
|Mobile boiler at LWC
|2 hr
|Nominal
|40
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC