Joliet man charged in O'Hare airport security breach
A 21-year-old Joliet man accused of breaching a checkpoint at O'Hare International Airport and attacking security officers early Sunday faces five charges, including three felonies, Chicago police said Monday. Malik Steffon Neal assaulted police officers and TSA officials in Terminal 3 after he ignored their commands to stop and tried to force his way aboard an airplane about 4:45 a.m. Sunday, police said.
