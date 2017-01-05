Janina Gavankar talks new 'Sleepy Hollow' role and her days as a Joliet band geek
One of the last times actress Janina Gavankar visited Joliet was to pack up her childhood belongings in her mother's home a year ago to prepare it for sale. "It's lovely because I had a vibraphone there, so I donated that just to a high school and found ways to give away a lot of the belongings that I had to people who could really use them," Gavankar told the Tribune last week in a phone interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Destroy Lockport.com and the warehouses t...
|1 hr
|Lago Vista
|26
|0 Makes Speech Wearing A medal
|2 hr
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|2
|Where is all the uproar about "WASTEFUL GOVERNM...
|2 hr
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|26
|Mexico Cries in Their Taco
|2 hr
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|5
|Trump Tells DHS to Get ready
|2 hr
|John Galt
|10
|Do you approve of Ray Soliman as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|7 hr
|Birdy
|74
|Atty Edward Jaquays (Dec '10)
|9 hr
|jennifer
|13
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC