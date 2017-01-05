Janina Gavankar talks new 'Sleepy Hollow' role and her days as a Joliet band geek

One of the last times actress Janina Gavankar visited Joliet was to pack up her childhood belongings in her mother's home a year ago to prepare it for sale. "It's lovely because I had a vibraphone there, so I donated that just to a high school and found ways to give away a lot of the belongings that I had to people who could really use them," Gavankar told the Tribune last week in a phone interview.

