Freitag to be next Will County Board Chief of Staff
Ragan Freitag will be taking over as chief of staff for the Will County Board after five years of service as a board member. Freitag will replace Bruce Friefeld, who announced his retirement as the Board's chief of staff in December after 28 years of service.
