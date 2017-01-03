First HIPAA enforcement action for lack of timely breach notification settles for $475,000
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights , has announced the first Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act settlement based on the untimely reporting of a breach of unsecured protected health information . Presence Health has agreed to settle potential violations of the HIPAA Breach Notification Rule by paying $475,000 and implementing a corrective action plan.
