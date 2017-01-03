First HIPAA enforcement action for la...

First HIPAA enforcement action for lack of timely breach notification settles for $475,000

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: World News Report

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights , has announced the first Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act settlement based on the untimely reporting of a breach of unsecured protected health information . Presence Health has agreed to settle potential violations of the HIPAA Breach Notification Rule by paying $475,000 and implementing a corrective action plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joliet Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mobile boiler at LWC 40 min Hilarious 80
Proof of Russian Hacking 2 hr You are the best 4
This SO should happen!! 2 hr MyPantiesMatchMyBra 20
Does No One Care That 7 Million Votes Were Not ... 2 hr MyPantiesMatchMyBra 6
On the Way - Make America Sick Again? 3 hr MyPantiesMatchMyBra 5
More Winning 3 hr Actually 3
We Don't Need The Trump Wall - But We'll Be Pay... 3 hr Actually 1
See all Joliet Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joliet Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Will County was issued at January 10 at 12:00AM CST

Joliet Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joliet Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Joliet, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,359 • Total comments across all topics: 277,767,938

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC