First Community Financial Partners, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Results

Noninterest bearing deposits increase of $1.6 million, or 0.65%, from the end of the third quarter of 2016 JOLIET, Ill., Jan. 23, 2017 -- First Community Financial Partners, Inc. , the parent company of First Community Financial Bank , today reported financial results as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016. Net income applicable to shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 was $2.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with $2.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2015.

