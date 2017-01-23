First Community Financial Partners, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Results
Noninterest bearing deposits increase of $1.6 million, or 0.65%, from the end of the third quarter of 2016 JOLIET, Ill., Jan. 23, 2017 -- First Community Financial Partners, Inc. , the parent company of First Community Financial Bank , today reported financial results as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016. Net income applicable to shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 was $2.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with $2.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eat It Zuckerburglar
|1 hr
|taco
|2
|Voss Builders - Crystal Springs (Sep '13)
|2 hr
|OurLordTrump
|28
|Where is that Dunkin Donuts
|3 hr
|No Doyle no more
|2
|Trump Inauguration Crowds Were Bigger
|3 hr
|Food for thought
|15
|Hmmm..funny trump doesn't have business holding...
|4 hr
|StinkyButt
|1
|Now Were getting Somewhere
|4 hr
|Food for thought
|3
|So Sad (Jul '16)
|5 hr
|tommy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC