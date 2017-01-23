Dennis H. Huston
Dennis H. Huston, 71, longtime resident of Gardner, IL, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at his home with his loving family by his side. Born March 30, 1945 in Joliet, IL, he was the son of Chester and Betty Huston.
