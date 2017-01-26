Chicago-area robber who shot at telle...

Chicago-area robber who shot at teller, customer sentenced

A judge has sentenced a 28-year-old suburban Chicago man to 29 years in prison for firing at and narrowly missing a teller and customer during a 2014 bank robbery. A statement Tuesday from the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago says Carl P. Wilson pocketed $20,000 from the robbery at Orland Park's First Midwest Bank.

