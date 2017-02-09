Catholic schools plant seeds for vocations by example
Although priests and women religious say a variety of reasons led them to pursue their vocation, one thing many of them have in common is that they went to a Catholic school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe Catholic Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New mayor
|23 min
|Crest hill voter
|4
|Petition for White House to address trump tax r...
|38 min
|Appalled
|32
|Ole trumper--a swing and a miss with immigratio...
|1 hr
|Appalled
|17
|Jewel bakery
|1 hr
|HarryQCumber
|1
|Ice
|2 hr
|Chinc
|6
|Trump's Most Outrageous Tweet Yet
|3 hr
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|21
|McDonnell Development - Happy Customer
|4 hr
|Jillian M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC