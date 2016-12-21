Trump threats may not stop US offshoring of jobs
President-elect Donald Trump's threats to retaliate against US companies planning to shift operations overseas constitute a new risk for multinationals, but may not sway those already planning to offshore jobs. President-elect Donald Trump struck a deal with Carrier to keep about 1,100 jobs in Indiana in exchange for $7 million in state tax incentives over 10 years Trump laid down the gauntlet on Thursday at a campaign-style rally after striking a deal with Carrier to keep about 1,100 jobs in Indiana in exchange for $7 million in state tax incentives over 10 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's time to repudiate Socialisim for the RICH!...
|16 min
|4Real
|2
|Where is all the uproar about "WASTEFUL GOVERNM...
|24 min
|4Real
|4
|Who will support the candidates that LWATU endo...
|3 hr
|Westside whack job 5
|19
|Do you approve of Ray Soliman as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|4 hr
|Uptown Square
|64
|O'Malley Builders (Nov '12)
|18 hr
|LWEGriffinFan
|34
|Lockport Water Meeting (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Jack Webb
|86
|General consensus: lockports blows
|Wed
|Jack Webb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC