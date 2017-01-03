Marguerite Corn
Marguerite Mary Corn , 84, of Braceville, IL, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at her home. Born August 11, 1932 in Joliet, IL to the late Carl and Mayme Edmundson.
