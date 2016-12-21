Joliet Police Seek Publica s Help In ...

Joliet Police Seek Publica s Help In Shooting on Collins Street

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WJOL-AM Joliet

A shooting occurred at 741 Collins St in Joliet at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. Thirty-seven-year old Omar Mejia was walking northbound on Collins Street when a white Grand Prix with a sunroof pulled alongside Mejia, rolled down the window and began shouting gang slogans.

