DuPage Medical Group expands physicia...

DuPage Medical Group expands physician team

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Daily Herald

DuPage Medical Group , an independent, multi-specialty physician group, acquired Surgical Consultants of Joliet LTD and Gloria Caruso MD SC. Terms of each acquisition were not disclosed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joliet Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Already More Presidential 6 hr HellInAHandbasket 8
Lockport murders 6 hr HellInAHandbasket 27
New Lenox Crime 6 hr HellInAHandbasket 5
Proud of Steve Ballich 8 hr Mayberry 24
Obama to come to Chicago 8 hr John Caliendo 1
Water pressure 9 hr Yony 1
News Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06) 11 hr Tylerman747 198
See all Joliet Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joliet Forum Now

Joliet Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joliet Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Joliet, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,374

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC