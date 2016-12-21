Community alert
In an effort to better communicate with residents and individuals interested in what is taking place in the community, the village of Diamond is introducing Smart Message, a community alert system. Mayor Terry Kernc announced last week that the village is partnering with the Will County Emergency Management Agency to offer the service.
