Comfort dogs to work courthouse

At 2 p.m. Thursday, Will County officials will introduce the county's new team of special dogs that will provide assistance and comfort in the courtroom to children who have been victims of sexual abuse and to other crime victims. The K-9s in the Courtroom program will be introduced in the fourth-floor courtroom at 14 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, by Chief Judge Richard Schoenstedt and State's Attorney James Glasgow.

