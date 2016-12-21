Comfort dogs to work courthouse
At 2 p.m. Thursday, Will County officials will introduce the county's new team of special dogs that will provide assistance and comfort in the courtroom to children who have been victims of sexual abuse and to other crime victims. The K-9s in the Courtroom program will be introduced in the fourth-floor courtroom at 14 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, by Chief Judge Richard Schoenstedt and State's Attorney James Glasgow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's time to repudiate Socialisim for the RICH!...
|10 min
|4Real
|2
|Where is all the uproar about "WASTEFUL GOVERNM...
|18 min
|4Real
|4
|Who will support the candidates that LWATU endo...
|2 hr
|Westside whack job 5
|19
|Do you approve of Ray Soliman as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|4 hr
|Uptown Square
|64
|O'Malley Builders (Nov '12)
|18 hr
|LWEGriffinFan
|34
|Lockport Water Meeting (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Jack Webb
|86
|General consensus: lockports blows
|Wed
|Jack Webb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC