What's real news and what's fake news?
The internet has a lot of positive applications, but bringing its readers "real" news isn't necessarily one of them. The people who put these websites on the internet are more interested in getting as many views possible and turning that number into money - i.e. paid advertising and subscriptions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's time to repudiate Socialisim for the RICH!...
|8 min
|4Real
|2
|Where is all the uproar about "WASTEFUL GOVERNM...
|16 min
|4Real
|4
|Who will support the candidates that LWATU endo...
|2 hr
|Westside whack job 5
|19
|Do you approve of Ray Soliman as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|4 hr
|Uptown Square
|64
|O'Malley Builders (Nov '12)
|18 hr
|LWEGriffinFan
|34
|Lockport Water Meeting (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Jack Webb
|86
|General consensus: lockports blows
|Wed
|Jack Webb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC