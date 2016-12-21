Culvera s to Open On South Larkin Ave. in Early 2017
A Culver's restaurant is set to come to Joliet with an expected early 2017 opening. The Culver's is being built at 305 S. Larkin Avenue, a development that has been looking for new business to move in after Cub Foods closed and Wal-Mart moved.
