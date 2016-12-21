Astrological Forecast
BIRTHDAY GAL: Actress Janina Gavankar was born in Joliet, Ill., today in 1980. This birthday gal starred as Meredith Bose on "The Mysteries of Laura" and Luna Garza on "True Blood."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's time to repudiate Socialisim for the RICH!...
|7 min
|4Real
|2
|Where is all the uproar about "WASTEFUL GOVERNM...
|15 min
|4Real
|4
|Who will support the candidates that LWATU endo...
|2 hr
|Westside whack job 5
|19
|Do you approve of Ray Soliman as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|4 hr
|Uptown Square
|64
|O'Malley Builders (Nov '12)
|18 hr
|LWEGriffinFan
|34
|Lockport Water Meeting (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Jack Webb
|86
|General consensus: lockports blows
|Wed
|Jack Webb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC