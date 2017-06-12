Teachers give mini presentations

Monday Jun 12 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Two Greater Johnstown School District teachers gave the last Johnstown Teachers Association mini-grant presentations of the school year to the Board of Education Thursday night at Johnstown High School. JTA President Nancy Lisicki noted that teachers in Johnstown are supported in their classrooms with mini-grants from the JTA.

