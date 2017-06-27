Summerfest '17 set for Saturday

Summerfest '17 set for Saturday

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

In addition to Johnstown High School's graduation in the morning, the city's Tourism/Special Events Committee will present the free, third annual 2017 Summerfest from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Knox Field. The rain date for the event - also sponsored by the Johnstown Area Community Center - is Sunday.

