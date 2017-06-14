Southern Airways moving Johnstown, Pa., flights from Dulles to BWI
Southern Airways will move the Washington, D.C.-area endpoint of its Johnstown, Pa., flights from Dulles International Airport to Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport beginning next month.
