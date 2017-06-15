Southern Airways Express to move hub to BWI Airport, add new routes to Pennsylvania, West Virginia
Southern Airways Express, a small regional airline that flies nine daily round-trip flights at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport , will move its Washington-area hub to BWI from Dulles International Airport and add new routes to Johnstown, Pa. and Morgantown, W.Va., officials announced Thursday.
