Prisoner caught after months on the run from authorities
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finally, The Rock has come back to Johnstown
|May 31
|The Rock
|1
|Mcnally bridge suicides (Jun '15)
|May 23
|Shifty
|32
|The Worst White Rapper Ever (Dec '16)
|May 22
|Blindinglare
|21
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Apr '17
|DDD
|34
|Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown
|Apr '17
|Ben Dover
|3
|Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate
|Apr '17
|Vote for Gary Martin
|2
|Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15)
|Mar '17
|Menoher to Millcreek
|4
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC