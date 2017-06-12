Pastor gives life to old buildings - ...

Pastor gives life to old buildings - on paper

In this Thursday, June 15, 2017 photo, Greg Stiver, pastor of Christ United Methodist Church in Johnstown, Pa., displays some of his artwork, which focusses on buildings from his family's past and architectural landmarks around the Johnstown area. To date, he's drawn the Moxham area's United Methodist churches, the Inclined Plane and the Conrad Building, as well as a series of buildings from Somerfield, Somerset County, a town that was vacated by the Army Corps of Engineers in the 1940s to make room for the Youghiogheny Lake.

