Lunch program set in Johnstown

The Greater Johnstown School District announced a Free Bag Lunch Program hosted by the Johnstown Council of Churches begins July 5. Bag lunches will be provided to children ages 18 and younger without charge from noon to 1 p.m. July 5 through Aug. 15 at the downtown Jenner Band Shell on West Main Street. The school district will not offer free lunches this summer at Warren Street Elementary School because of capital construction projects, district officials say.

