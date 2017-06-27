Lunch program set in Johnstown

Lunch program set in Johnstown

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The Greater Johnstown School District announced a Free Bag Lunch Program hosted by the Johnstown Council of Churches begins July 5. Bag lunches will be provided to children ages 18 and younger without charge from noon to 1 p.m. July 5 through Aug. 15 at the downtown Jenner Band Shell on West Main Street. The school district will not offer free lunches this summer at Warren Street Elementary School because of capital construction projects, district officials say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blonde JPD cop (Dec '16) Jun 25 Rachels whorehouse 6
Thunder in the Valley 2017 Jun 22 Better than you 1
Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown Jun 13 Wrong 4
Finally, The Rock has come back to Johnstown May 31 The Rock 1
Mcnally bridge suicides (Jun '15) May '17 Shifty 32
The Worst White Rapper Ever (Dec '16) May '17 Blindinglare 21
The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14) Apr '17 DDD 34
See all Johnstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnstown Forum Now

Johnstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Johnstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,858 • Total comments across all topics: 282,085,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC