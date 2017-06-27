Lunch program set in Johnstown
The Greater Johnstown School District announced a Free Bag Lunch Program hosted by the Johnstown Council of Churches begins July 5. Bag lunches will be provided to children ages 18 and younger without charge from noon to 1 p.m. July 5 through Aug. 15 at the downtown Jenner Band Shell on West Main Street. The school district will not offer free lunches this summer at Warren Street Elementary School because of capital construction projects, district officials say.
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blonde JPD cop (Dec '16)
|Jun 25
|Rachels whorehouse
|6
|Thunder in the Valley 2017
|Jun 22
|Better than you
|1
|Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown
|Jun 13
|Wrong
|4
|Finally, The Rock has come back to Johnstown
|May 31
|The Rock
|1
|Mcnally bridge suicides (Jun '15)
|May '17
|Shifty
|32
|The Worst White Rapper Ever (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Blindinglare
|21
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Apr '17
|DDD
|34
