Langerholc, Barbinoffer "Concealed Carry" seminar tonight
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. and Rep. Bryan Barbin remind residents that it is not too late to attend a free informational session on how to obtain and comply with a concealed carry permit and exercise responsible gun ownership. The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight, Thursday, June 8 at the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, 445 Schoolhouse Rd. in Johnstown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown
|21 hr
|Wrong
|4
|Finally, The Rock has come back to Johnstown
|May 31
|The Rock
|1
|Mcnally bridge suicides (Jun '15)
|May 23
|Shifty
|32
|The Worst White Rapper Ever (Dec '16)
|May 22
|Blindinglare
|21
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Apr '17
|DDD
|34
|Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate
|Apr '17
|Vote for Gary Martin
|2
|Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15)
|Mar '17
|Menoher to Millcreek
|4
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC