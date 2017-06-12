Langerholc, Barbinoffer "Concealed Carry" seminar tonight

State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. and Rep. Bryan Barbin remind residents that it is not too late to attend a free informational session on how to obtain and comply with a concealed carry permit and exercise responsible gun ownership. The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight, Thursday, June 8 at the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, 445 Schoolhouse Rd. in Johnstown.

