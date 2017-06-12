Johnstown, Penn. Flights Could Soon Go To BWI Instead Of Dulles
Commercial flights from a regional airport in western Pennsylvania could soon be connecting with Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport instead of Washington-Dulles International Airport. The Tribune-Democrat reports the airport authority voted Thursday to pursue the switch involving Southern Airways Express Flights from the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown
|Tue
|Wrong
|4
|Finally, The Rock has come back to Johnstown
|May 31
|The Rock
|1
|Mcnally bridge suicides (Jun '15)
|May 23
|Shifty
|32
|The Worst White Rapper Ever (Dec '16)
|May 22
|Blindinglare
|21
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Apr '17
|DDD
|34
|Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate
|Apr '17
|Vote for Gary Martin
|2
|Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15)
|Mar '17
|Menoher to Millcreek
|4
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC