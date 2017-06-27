Former Catholic school house parent sentenced in abuse case
A former house parent at a Pennsylvania Catholic school accused of molesting two international students he supervised has been sentenced to probation. The Tribune-Democrat reports that 29-year-old John Bowman Thornberry will be released from a county jail where has been held since last year and placed under probationary supervision for 11 years and 11 months.
