Debut Jewish Novel Has Appalachian Roots And Sephardic Influence
A poet, translator and fiction writer, Idra Novey honors all those genres in her first novel, "Ways to Disappear." "This novel," she told me in a recent conversation, "is a stewing pot in which I threw in poetry and translation in the same book.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Comments
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finally, The Rock has come back to Johnstown
|May 31
|The Rock
|1
|Mcnally bridge suicides (Jun '15)
|May 23
|Shifty
|32
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|May 22
|Blindinglare
|21
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Apr '17
|DDD
|34
|Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown
|Apr '17
|Ben Dover
|3
|Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate
|Apr '17
|Vote for Gary Martin
|2
|Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15)
|Mar '17
|Menoher to Millcreek
|4
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC