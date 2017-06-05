Debut Jewish Novel Has Appalachian Ro...

Debut Jewish Novel Has Appalachian Roots And Sephardic Influence

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Forward

A poet, translator and fiction writer, Idra Novey honors all those genres in her first novel, "Ways to Disappear." "This novel," she told me in a recent conversation, "is a stewing pot in which I threw in poetry and translation in the same book.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Finally, The Rock has come back to Johnstown May 31 The Rock 1
Mcnally bridge suicides (Jun '15) May 23 Shifty 32
The Worst White Rapper Ever May 22 Blindinglare 21
The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14) Apr '17 DDD 34
Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown Apr '17 Ben Dover 3
Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate Apr '17 Vote for Gary Martin 2
Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15) Mar '17 Menoher to Millcreek 4
See all Johnstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnstown Forum Now

Johnstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Johnstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,867 • Total comments across all topics: 281,557,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC