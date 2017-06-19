Contracts For June 19, 2017
DRS Laurel Technologies, Johnstown, Pennsylvania ; Leidos, Reston, Virginia ; SAIC, McLean, Virginia ; and Serco Inc., Reston, Virginia , are each being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee multiple award contract for Automated Digital Network System Increment III production units. ADNS Increment III production units and supplies support the tactical wide area network component of the naval communications system, providing surface ship, submarine, airborne, tactical-shore and shore-based WAN gateway services management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blonde JPD cop (Dec '16)
|Jun 15
|Jtownbest
|5
|Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown
|Jun 13
|Wrong
|4
|Finally, The Rock has come back to Johnstown
|May 31
|The Rock
|1
|Mcnally bridge suicides (Jun '15)
|May 23
|Shifty
|32
|The Worst White Rapper Ever (Dec '16)
|May 22
|Blindinglare
|21
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Apr '17
|DDD
|34
|Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate
|Apr '17
|Vote for Gary Martin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC