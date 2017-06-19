Contracts For June 19, 2017

DRS Laurel Technologies, Johnstown, Pennsylvania ; Leidos, Reston, Virginia ; SAIC, McLean, Virginia ; and Serco Inc., Reston, Virginia , are each being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee multiple award contract for Automated Digital Network System Increment III production units. ADNS Increment III production units and supplies support the tactical wide area network component of the naval communications system, providing surface ship, submarine, airborne, tactical-shore and shore-based WAN gateway services management.

