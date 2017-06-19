Concerts, Festivals and Punx For Pets

Concerts, Festivals and Punx For Pets

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Altoona Mirror

Here is a listing of Altoona area live music happenings for the weekend and week of Friday, June 16 through Thursday, June 22. Father's Day weekend features plenty of live music, including outdoor and indoor concerts, festivals and other fun live music events. Summer Concert Series on Friday evening, with Motley Crue tribute band Motley 2 and Backlash.

