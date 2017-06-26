A chilly night for the Appalachians

A chilly night for the Appalachians

It's going to be downright chilly Wednesday morning in the East -- 30s F in the mountains with 40s in the foothills! This map shows the NAM3 model's guess on low temperatures: - Johnstown, Pennsylvania's daily record for June 28 is 46 F, set in 1897. A high of 46 is also NORMAL on September 28. They should be in the mid- to upper 40s come Wednesday morning, according to AccuWeather.com.

