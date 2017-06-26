A chilly night for the Appalachians
It's going to be downright chilly Wednesday morning in the East -- 30s F in the mountains with 40s in the foothills! This map shows the NAM3 model's guess on low temperatures: - Johnstown, Pennsylvania's daily record for June 28 is 46 F, set in 1897. A high of 46 is also NORMAL on September 28. They should be in the mid- to upper 40s come Wednesday morning, according to AccuWeather.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blonde JPD cop (Dec '16)
|Sun
|Rachels whorehouse
|6
|Thunder in the Valley 2017
|Jun 22
|Better than you
|1
|Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown
|Jun 13
|Wrong
|4
|Finally, The Rock has come back to Johnstown
|May 31
|The Rock
|1
|Mcnally bridge suicides (Jun '15)
|May '17
|Shifty
|32
|The Worst White Rapper Ever (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Blindinglare
|21
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Apr '17
|DDD
|34
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC