Tri-county blotter

John T. Casale, 67, of 63 Second St., Gloversville, was charged by city police at 12:35 a.m. April 29 with failure to keep right, driving while intoxicated, and driving with 0.08 percent or greater blood-alcohol content. JOHNSTOWN - Ashley K. Paton, 28, of 35 Franklin St., Apartment 1, Fultonville, was charged by city police at 11:20 p.m. April 29 with an equipment violation , unregistered motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

