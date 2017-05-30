Teachers give grant reports

Warrent Street Elementary School special education teacher Nadine Paul shows off blankets obtained through JTA mini-grants at the Greater Johnstown School District Board of Education meeting Wednesday at Johnstown High School. JOHNSTOWN - Teachers in the Greater Johnstown School District gave mini-grant presentations to the Board of Education Wednesday night, touching on a Nadine Paul, a special education teacher at Warren Street Elementary School, showed how her mini-grant went to lightweight colorful lap blankets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.