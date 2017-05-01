Rostraver Ice Garden scores Hockeyville USA championship
The Rostraver Ice Garden in Belle Vernon will receive $150,000 in upgrades thanks to its win in online voting in a contest sponsored by Kraft Heinz Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Apr 28
|DDD
|34
|Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown
|Apr 24
|Ben Dover
|3
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Apr 14
|Know It All
|20
|Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate
|Apr 9
|Vote for Gary Martin
|2
|Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15)
|Mar '17
|Menoher to Millcreek
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Mar '17
|Charlie Chime
|8
|Johnstown is a total disaster
|Mar '17
|Hair Ron
|4
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC