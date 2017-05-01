Rostraver Ice Garden scores Hockeyvil...

Rostraver Ice Garden scores Hockeyville USA championship

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Business Journal

The Rostraver Ice Garden in Belle Vernon will receive $150,000 in upgrades thanks to its win in online voting in a contest sponsored by Kraft Heinz Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14) Apr 28 DDD 34
Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown Apr 24 Ben Dover 3
The Worst White Rapper Ever Apr 14 Know It All 20
Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate Apr 9 Vote for Gary Martin 2
Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15) Mar '17 Menoher to Millcreek 4
Chimes Gospel television show Mar '17 Charlie Chime 8
Johnstown is a total disaster Mar '17 Hair Ron 4
See all Johnstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnstown Forum Now

Johnstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Johnstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,354 • Total comments across all topics: 280,691,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC