LIC Restaurateur and Child Sex Abuse Survivor Pushes for Changes to NY Law

Friday May 12 Read more: DNAinfo.com

In the state of New York, victims of childhood sexual abuse have only until their 23rd birthdays to seek justice against their abusers - though the effects of abuse often last much longer, survivors say. "I can tell you this is a lifelong problem," said Shaun Dougherty, 47, a Queens restaurant owner who was molested by a priest and teacher at his Pennsylvania Catholic school starting at the age of 10. "I've met 81-year-olds that cry at the drop of a hat, because they remember," he said.

