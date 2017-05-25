LIC Restaurateur and Child Sex Abuse Survivor Pushes for Changes to NY Law
In the state of New York, victims of childhood sexual abuse have only until their 23rd birthdays to seek justice against their abusers - though the effects of abuse often last much longer, survivors say. "I can tell you this is a lifelong problem," said Shaun Dougherty, 47, a Queens restaurant owner who was molested by a priest and teacher at his Pennsylvania Catholic school starting at the age of 10. "I've met 81-year-olds that cry at the drop of a hat, because they remember," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mcnally bridge suicides (Jun '15)
|May 23
|Shifty
|32
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|May 22
|Blindinglare
|21
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Apr 28
|DDD
|34
|Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown
|Apr '17
|Ben Dover
|3
|Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate
|Apr '17
|Vote for Gary Martin
|2
|Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15)
|Mar '17
|Menoher to Millcreek
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Mar '17
|Charlie Chime
|8
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC