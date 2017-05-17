H. Glenn Carpenter Jr.
Glenn Carpenter Jr. of Edgartown died on May 13, 2017, from complications arising from esophageal cancer. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Jane; his son William and wife Ellen, of Falls Church, Va.; and his daughter-in-law Amy and granddaughter Jane of Pittsburgh, Pa.
