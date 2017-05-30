Explore Johnstown's legacy and the 1889 flood that changed Pennsylvania forever
On May 31, 1889, the greatest disaster in Pennsylvania history occurred when the South Fork Dam on the Little Conemaugh River burst. The waters of Lake Conemaugh went roaring through the valley, causing significant damage to the communities downstream and resulting in the death of over 2,200 people, making it, at the time, the largest loss of life in a single event in US history.
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finally, The Rock has come back to Johnstown
|May 31
|The Rock
|1
|Mcnally bridge suicides (Jun '15)
|May 23
|Shifty
|32
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|May 22
|Blindinglare
|21
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Apr '17
|DDD
|34
|Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown
|Apr '17
|Ben Dover
|3
|Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate
|Apr '17
|Vote for Gary Martin
|2
|Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15)
|Mar '17
|Menoher to Millcreek
|4
